Newmont Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont has a one year low of C$66.85 and a one year high of C$90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

