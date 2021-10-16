Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,505 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after acquiring an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

