New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce sales of $34.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $133.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. 2,599,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,936. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

