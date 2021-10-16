New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

