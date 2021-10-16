New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1,829.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 91.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.