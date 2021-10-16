New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

NVSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

