New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

