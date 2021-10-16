Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 41,405 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $50,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

STZ opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

