Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $55,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $309.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.