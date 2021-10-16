Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 533.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $51,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $72.85 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

