Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $53,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $290.81. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.