Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,077 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.18% of National Instruments worth $66,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

