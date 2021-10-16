Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 31,755 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,128 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $63,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.23 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

