Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $690.00 at Truist

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by Truist from $600.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $640.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.29 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $580.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

