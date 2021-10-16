Needham & Company LLC Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $295.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

NYSE EFX opened at $263.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.84 and its 200-day moving average is $242.05. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

