Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Navient worth $189,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

NAVI stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

