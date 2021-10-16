Natixis Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,831 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Five9 were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.13. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

