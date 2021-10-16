Natixis Has $11.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.02 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

