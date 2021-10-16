Natixis Has $10.28 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Natixis grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Assurant were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Assurant by 35.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

NYSE AIZ opened at $162.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

