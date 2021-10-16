Natixis Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,798 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 891.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.33 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

