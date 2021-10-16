National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $56.27

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.27, but opened at $59.16. National Vision shares last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 2,515 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

