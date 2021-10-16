National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. National Vision traded as high as $61.44 and last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 1769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in National Vision by 68.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 59.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 109.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

