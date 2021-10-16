National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

