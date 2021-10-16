National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.17.

NCMI stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

