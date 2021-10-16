National Bankshares Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$2.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The company has a market cap of C$414.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.