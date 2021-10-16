National Bankshares Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.05.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.30.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.