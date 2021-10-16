MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.79

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.79 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 33.60 ($0.44). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 158,548 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.79. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

About MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

