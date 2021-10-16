MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.02%.
MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.
