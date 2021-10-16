Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,472,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCAD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 23,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,334. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

