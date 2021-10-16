Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin Sells 24,184 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $58.75 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

