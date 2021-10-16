Morgan Stanley Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $31.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.