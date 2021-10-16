Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.36.

AA traded up $7.40 on Friday, hitting $56.00. 33,353,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

