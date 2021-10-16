Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of AA stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 33,353,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,102. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

