Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $371.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

