Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

