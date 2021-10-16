Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.12. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 324 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

