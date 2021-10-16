Monster Beverage Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.58 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

