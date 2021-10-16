Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.