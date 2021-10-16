MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $4,474,800.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 4th, Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45.

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $491.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

