MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.47 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $96.35 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,610.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.03 or 0.06286083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00306264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.61 or 0.01030529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00438740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.00310406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00282285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004783 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.