Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Rebecca Cantieri Sells 4,592 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $105,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29.

On Monday, October 11th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $206,376.00.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,769,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

