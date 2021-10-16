Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.