MKM Partners Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $525.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $515.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.48 and its 200-day moving average is $464.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

