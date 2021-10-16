Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MIELY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. 29,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIELY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

