Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 148.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 487.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.