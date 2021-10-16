Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.