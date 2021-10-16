Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,018.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.30 million and $8,018.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00059912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00094343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109413 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,888,700,040 coins and its circulating supply is 4,683,490,473 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

