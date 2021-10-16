Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.47.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. Micron Technology has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

