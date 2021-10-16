MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

