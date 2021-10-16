Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,381.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,381.40.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,417.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,504.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.01. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.