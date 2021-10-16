MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MET stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

